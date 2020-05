Walmart Foundation First Generation Scholarship For HBCU Students

Eligibility requirements:

Applicants must submit the following documents for consideration:

Walmart, the country's largest employer and the largest department store chain in the world, has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to financially support first-year college students. Offer through Walmart's foundation, the program is specifically helping students who are enrolled at any HBCU or PBI across the country. Selected scholars will receive a one-year scholarship for the upcoming academic school year that may be used to cover the costs of tuition and fees, on-campus room and board, and required textbooks bought from member schools. The scholarship will be distributed both fall and spring semesters.* Be a first-generation college student* Be a graduating high school senior* Be accepted and enrolled as a full-time freshman student at one of TMCF’s 47 member-schools* Have a high school grade point average of 2.5 or higher* Be recommended by a high school counselor* Exhibit outstanding financial need* Have demonstrated leadership abilities through a variety of measures* Be a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident with a valid permanent resident card* Resume* Student Aid Report (received from filing FAFSA)* Most recent high school transcript (Official or Unofficial)* Recommendation letter from your high school counselor* A response to the essay question