Walmart Foundation First Generation Scholarship For HBCU Students
Walmart, the country's largest employer and the largest department store chain in the world, has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to financially support first-year college students. Offer through Walmart's foundation, the program is specifically helping students who are enrolled at any HBCU or PBI across the country.
Selected scholars will receive a one-year scholarship for the upcoming academic school year that may be used to cover the costs of tuition and fees, on-campus room and board, and required textbooks bought from member schools. The scholarship will be distributed both fall and spring semesters.
Eligibility requirements:
* Be a first-generation college student
* Be a graduating high school senior
* Be accepted and enrolled as a full-time freshman student at one of TMCF’s 47 member-schools
* Have a high school grade point average of 2.5 or higher
* Be recommended by a high school counselor
* Exhibit outstanding financial need
* Have demonstrated leadership abilities through a variety of measures
* Be a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident with a valid permanent resident card
Applicants must submit the following documents for consideration:
* Resume
* Student Aid Report (received from filing FAFSA)
* Most recent high school transcript (Official or Unofficial)
* Recommendation letter from your high school counselor
* A response to the essay question
The deadline for this scholarship program is usually in JUNE, and the award amount is $6,200.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...