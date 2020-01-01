NBNA Scholarship Program For Black Nurses
The National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) is dedicated to excellence in education and are known supporters of continuing education programs for nurses and allied health professionals. Every year, the association provides scholarship opportunities and funding options for continuing education students. This funding empowers nurses, mostly women, so that they can develop and better contribute their talents to the healthcare industry in urban communities.
Applicants must submit an official transcript(s) from an accredited School of Nursing, a two-page written essay, and two letters of recommendation (one from applicant's school of nursing and one from the local chapter, or a nurse in the area if a local chapter does not exist). Both must be submitted along with the application.
Applicants must also submit a clean/clear professional headshot as well as any additional items to accompany the application in support of the candidate's eligibility and desirability and may include documented evidence of participation in student nurse activities and involvement in the African American Community, i.e., letters, news clippings, awards, certificates, etc.
The National Black Nurses Association, Inc. offers various scholarships each year including:
* Dr. Lauranne Sams Scholarship
* NBNA Board of Directors Scholarship
* Lynne Edwards Research Scholarship
* Dr. Hilda Richards Scholarship
* Margaret Pemberton Scholarship
* Rita E. Miller Scholarship
* VITAS Healthcare/Esther Colliflower Scholarship
* Children’s Mercy Kansas City Scholarship
* George McGuire Memorial Scholarship
* Iona Princess Pierre Memorial Scholarship
* Dr. Debra A. Toney Scholarship
* Dr. Martha A. Dawson Genesis Scholarship
* Dr. Doris Ashworth Wilson Memorial Scholarship
* Maria Dudley Advanced Practice Nurse Scholarship
* Yale-New Haven Hospital Scholarship
* NurseTim Scholarship
* Dr. Birthale Archie- Son, Jerry Allyn Moore Scholarship
The deadline for this scholarship program is usually in APRIL, and the award amount is $1,000 to $6,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...