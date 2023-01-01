Ron Brown Scholarship Program For African American Students — Up to $40K in Awards Available!
The Ron Brown Scholarship pays tribute to the legacy of Ronald H. Brown through a selective scholarship program supporting higher education for community-minded and academically gifted African Americans. The program competitively awards scholars $40,000 for four years (10,000 each year).
The scholarships are awarded to the most gifted and economically challenged high school seniors who exhibit a keen interest in public service, business entrepreneurship, global citizenship and community engagement – the four pillars of the late Ronald H. Brown’s mission to inspire people of all races, cultures, and ethnicities – especially our disadvantaged youth.
Recipients can use the renewable scholarships to attend an accredited four-year college or university of their choosing within the U.S. The Ron Brown scholarships are not restricted to a specific field or career objective. The scholarship may be used to pursue any academic discipline. Since the Program’s inception in 1996, more than 300 students have been selected as Ron Brown Scholars.
Interested applicants must meet the following requirements:
* Must be an African American.
* Must excel academically.
* Must demonstrate exceptional leadership potential.
* Must contribute to community service activities.
* Must exhibit a financial need.
* Must be a US citizen or hold a permanent resident visa.
* Must be a current high school senior at the time of your application.
The deadline for this scholarship is in JANUARY, and the award amount is up to $40,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...