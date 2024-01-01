Beyoncé and Mom, Tina, Announce $500K Cosmetology School Scholarship Program

Fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the hair industry are deeply important to Beyoncé and her mom, Tina. That's why they're partnering with Cécred to create the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund, which celebrates the influence professional stylists have on hair health and the critical importance of advocating for the salon community.

Each year, twenty-five students will be given the opportunity to apply for $10,000 scholarships that will be distributed to five cosmetology schools with inclusive curriculums in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

Applicants must be either currently enrolled in or in receipt of an acceptance letter from one of the following partner cosmetology schools: Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta, Georgia; Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago, Illinois; Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles, California; Franklin Institute in Houston, Texas; and Janas Cosmetology Academy in Newark, New Jersey.

In addition, students must demonstrate a need due to financial hardship, must complete the online application, and must reside in one of the five focus cities. These cities were chosen for their large, diverse community of hair stylists.

The deadline for this scholarship is in MARCH, and the award amount is up to $10,000.



Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...