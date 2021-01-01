Beyonce and Jay-Z's About Love Scholarship Program For HBCU Students

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, have partnered with Tiffany & Co to launch the About Love scholarship program, a $2 million fund for HBCU students in the arts and creative fields. The funds will be used to help outstanding African American high school students who need helping paying for college. As two of the most influential entertainers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists in modern day pop culture, both Beyonce and Jay-Z have a long history of helping college students. In fact, in 2018, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America, they began giving scholarship awards of up to $100K to students that were in attendance at their concerts while on tour.

Their generous donations are a reflection of their respective foundations - BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

BeyGOOD is Beyoncé's charity program that she created during the Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013. In addition to funding scholarships, the program also works with other local charities to help fundraise and raise awareness for local causes. Her charity has also promised to help UNICEF provide clean water to the country of Burundi.



The Shawn Carter Foundation was founded as a public charity in 2003 by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and his mother, Gloria Carter. Since the foundation’s beginning, over $4 million has been raised to support creativities that empower youth and communities in need. The foundation’s programs offer scholarships, college prep and exposure, international exposure, professional development, and support for community and goodwill initiatives.



