Intel Launches $5K Scholarship Program For African American STEM Students

Through their collaborative partnership with UNCF, Intel Corporation has established a scholarship program to help STEM students get on the fast track to a rewarding career. In addition to direct financial support, Intel-sponsored scholarships offer the benefits of exposure to potential job opportunities, networking with fellow scholars, insight to other scholarships, research, training opportunities, and access to mentors offering support on technical, non-technical, cultural, and dissertation-related needs.

* Be an African American who is a U.S. Citizen;

* Be full-time college juniors, seniors or graduates (MS and/or Ph.D.) attending any four-year accredited college or university in the fall of 2021;

* Maintain cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale;

* Major in following academic disciplines:

Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Material Engineering or Science, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Neuroscience, Business, Economics, and Marketing.

Also, for consideration, applicants must complete the online application and submit the following materials online: One letter of recommendation from a faculty member who is familiar with the applicant's academic abilities, an essay, and their most recent transcript and updated resume.

In addition, subsequent to the award, selected students will be contacted by Intel Corporation to receive the following benefits exposure to job opportunities, networking with Fellow Intel Scholars, insight to research opportunities, and access to Intel Technology.

This scholarship award is usually for $5,000, and the deadline is usually in June.

For more details on how to apply, visit:

https://scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/c9b3cae6-f104-4206-8c9a-16364e0dd1b2