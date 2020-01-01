Coca-Cola Foundation First Generation HBCU Scholarships
Coca-Cola, one of the oldest companies in the world, has partnered with the United Negro College Fund to sponsor a new program for first generation college students. The program provides scholarship awards to students who are the first to attend college in their families. Applicants must be enrolled at one of the 37 colleges that are a part of the UNCF network.
Six selected scholars will be awarded four-year scholarships, to be used to cover the costs of tuition and fees, on-campus room and board, and necessary textbooks bought from member-schools. The scholarships will be distributed in the fall and spring semesters.
Eligibility requirements:
Applicants must be a first-generation college student, must be a graduating high school senior who has been accepted and enrolled as a full-time freshman at one of UNCF's member college or university.
Applicants must also have a high school GPA of 2.5 or higher, a recommendation from a high school counselor, demonstrate an unresolved financial need, able to prove leadership ability through a variety of measures, be a U.S. Citizen or a permanent legal resident with a valid permanent resident card.
Applicants must submit the following credentials for consideration:
* Most recent Student Aid Report from FAFSA
* Most recent high school (official or unofficial) transcript
* Recommendation letter from a high school counselor (letter must be completed online by recommender)
* A written response to an essay question
The scholarship award is UP TO $5,000, and the deadline to apply is usually in APRIL.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...