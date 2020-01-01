Wells Fargo/ Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship
Wells Fargo, one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the United States, has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to provide scholarship opportunities to African American students with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Wells Fargo's commitment to diversity and inclusion goes back more than 30 years. They also have programs that support Black entrepreneurs.
Winners of their scholarship program will be awarded a one-year merit scholarship for the upcoming academic school year, to be used to cover the costs of tuition and fees, on-campus room and board and required textbooks purchased from member schools. The funds are applied in the upcoming fall and spring semesters.
Requirements:
* Must be enrolled as a Sophomore, Junior or Senior for the current school year
* Must be a full-time student at one of TMCF’s 47 member-schools
* Must hold a current GPA of 3.0 or higher
* Must demonstrated financial need
* Must have exhibited leadership abilities through a variety of measures
* Must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident with a valid permanent resident card
* Open to all majors
The scholarship award amount is usually up to $5,000, and the deadline is usually in OCTOBER.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...