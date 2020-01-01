TRESemme $10K Scholarship Program For Black Female Hairstylists
The TRESemmé team is committed to using their influence and platform to elevate the Black community in beauty and fashion. They have launched an annual tuition fund of $100,000 to help Black women offset the cost of cosmetology school.
Black women interested in attending an accredited cosmetology school to become hair professionals can now apply to the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund. Each year, this by-application program will offer aspiring Black female hairstylists funding and industry access to help them step forward in their professional ambitions.
In addition to the scholarship, they will further invest in their ten award recipients’ futures by offering industry exposure and career-advancing opportunities through our brand ecosystem.
To be eligible, applicants must be planning to enroll in (within 18 months of winner notification), are currently enrolled in, and/or were recently admitted to an accredited cosmetology program with a focus on hair. This program is exclusively available for Black, female-identifying or gender non-binary legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older.
A selection committee will review applications and help choose the 10 recipients. Comprised of a powerhouse group of women leaders in beauty and fashion, the selection committee members are known for their dedication to advancing women and advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in OCTOBER, and the award amount is usually $10,000.
For more details and/or to apply, visit:
https://tresemmefuturestylistsfund.dja.com/