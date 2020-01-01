Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund
The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund helps students advance their education by giving them the resources they need to enroll in college, pay the tuition, and successfully finish college on time. Founded by Jay-Z and his philanthropist mother, Gloria, the program focuses on helping low income students who live in underserved areas across urban America.
The SCSF provides individual scholarships paid directly to the educational institution to any applicant who qualifies and reapplies yearly from admission to graduation. The award may be used to cover tuition expenses and related supplemental educational expenses such as books, lab fees, travel and select costs of living.
All Shawn Carter Scholars are required to “give back” by performing community service and by serving as mentors to younger, aspiring Shawn Carter Scholars.
Eligibility requirements:
* Must be a high school senior, students with GED diplomas, undergraduate (2 year or 4 year) college students, and vocational or trade school students.
* US citizen or Permanent Resident
* 25 years old or younger
* Minimum GPA 2.0
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in APRIL, and the award amount is usually up to $7,500.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...