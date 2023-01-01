McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarships For HBCU Students
McDonald's, one of the most successful fast food restaurant chains in the world, has partnered with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to give scholarship awards to deserving students that are attending HBCUs and PBIs across the United States. McDonald's has long been a champion for diversity and inclusion, and has many other initiatives to justify their commitment to Black communities.
Six (6) selected scholars will receive a merit scholarship for the upcoming academic year, which may be applied to verifiable costs associated with average tuition and customary fees.
Applicants must be 18 years old or older, be a full-time student enrolled at one of TMCF’s 47 member-schools, or be an undergraduate or a graduate student enrolled in the upcoming school year.
The program is open to all majors, but applicants must demonstrate leadership abilities through a variety of measures, and exhibit strong community service records. Applicants must also be a U.S. Citizens or permanent legal resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.
Applicants must submit a resume and their most recent college (official or unofficial) transcript.
Applicants must also submit a one-minute YouTube video, along with answers to several short essay questions.
The deadline for this scholarship program is usually in MARCH, and the award amount is usually $15,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...