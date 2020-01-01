Jack and Jill of America Foundation Need-Based Scholarships
The Jack and Jill of America Foundation’s National Scholarship Program is offered to high school seniors who will attend and maintain a full-time status at an accredited, four-year post-secondary institution, starting in the fall of the year and working toward a bachelor’s degree.
The program offers need-based scholarships of up to $2,500 to returning college students enrolled full-time at an accredited, post-secondary institution, and who will begin their Junior or Senior year in the fall of the current year with a major in Communications.
Students must:
* Submit an online application
* Be an African American and a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.
* Submit a current transcript
* Submit a one-page essay of career interest
* Have a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale system
* Submit a completed FAFSA application showing a demonstrated need as verified by your institution's financial aid office.
* Provide a Reference Form from an individual certifying that you have completed at least 60 or more community service hours.
This is an undergraduate scholarship program supporting high-achieving college students with financial hardship seeking a degree from a US. accredited four-year college and/or university. The award can support the student’s educational expenses - including tuition, living expenses, books, and customary fees. The award(s) will vary based on available funding.
The deadline to apply for this scholarship is usually in JUNE, and the award amount is usually $2,500.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...