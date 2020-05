Jack and Jill of America Foundation Need-Based Scholarships

Students must:

The Jack and Jill of America Foundation’s National Scholarship Program is offered to high school seniors who will attend and maintain a full-time status at an accredited, four-year post-secondary institution, starting in the fall of the year and working toward a bachelor’s degree. The program offers need-based scholarships of up to $2,500 to returning college students enrolled full-time at an accredited, post-secondary institution, and who will begin their Junior or Senior year in the fall of the current year with a major in Communications.* Submit an online application* Be an African American and a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.* Submit a current transcript* Submit a one-page essay of career interest* Have a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale system* Submit a completed FAFSA application showing a demonstrated need as verified by your institution's financial aid office.* Provide a Reference Form from an individual certifying that you have completed at least 60 or more community service hours.This is an undergraduate scholarship program supporting high-achieving college students with financial hardship seeking a degree from a US. accredited four-year college and/or university. The award can support the student’s educational expenses - including tuition, living expenses, books, and customary fees. The award(s) will vary based on available funding.