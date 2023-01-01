Mary J. Blige Celebrates Black Women With New HBCU Scholarship

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Mary J. Blige has launched a scholarship program aimed at supporting African American women seeking higher education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Blige partnered with Pepsico and HBFIT Fund to launch the initiative, which will award scholarships of up to $8,600 to eligible women studying at select HBCUs. The scholarship will cover tuition, room, and board expenses for the selected students.

The scholarship program was inspired by Blige's mother, who worked hard to support her family and provide education for her children despite facing various challenges. Blige hopes the scholarship program will provide similar opportunities to other Black women, helping them to overcome financial barriers to higher education.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be black women currently enrolled or planning to enroll in one of the eligible HBCUs. They must also demonstrate financial need and academic achievement, as well as a commitment to community service.

The selected students will be announced in the fall, and the scholarship will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. Blige hopes the scholarship program will inspire others to support higher education for black women and help create a more diverse and equitable future.

Blige, who has sold over 50 million records worldwide and won nine Grammy Awards, has been an advocate for education and social justice throughout her career. She previously supported the organization FFAWN (Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now), which provided scholarships and other resources to young women from underprivileged backgrounds.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is usually in SEPTEMBER, and the award amount is $50,000.



