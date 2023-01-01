The Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant has been an annual event for the past 38 years, offering young girls of African American descent a platform to showcase their talents, beauty, and intelligence.

The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 6 and 12 who reside in the United States and are of African American descent. Participants will compete in several categories, including talent, evening wear, personal interviews, and the special "Miss Photogenic" category, in which contestants will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken by a professional photographer.

The Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant aims to provide young girls with confidence, self-esteem, and public speaking skills. The pageant also offers thousands of dollars in scholarship prizes to the winners, which can be used to further their education.

Interested participants may register by completing the online application form provided on the pageant's website. The registration fee is $200 per contestant and must be submitted at the time of application.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is usually in JULY, and the award amount is $10,000.



Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...