Virtasant Future Leaders in Technology Scholarship

As technology continues to change how the global workforce works, there
continues to be severe underrepresentation of Women, Black, Latino, or
Indigenous professionals and even less self-identified as LGBTQA+ within
the tech industry.
Students eligible for the Future Leaders in Technology scholarship award must meet the following criteria:
- Be a high school, college, or university student pursuing a degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, or other material sciences
- Be a member of an underrepresented race or ethnicity, including:
- Black or African American
- Hispanic or Latinx - American Indian or Native American
- LGBTQA+
- Women
- Have a current minimum (un-weighted) GPA of 3.5 or higher
- Either be attending a four-year accredited institution, 2-year college, vocational school, technical school, or be a high school senior planning to attend one the above
The winners of the Future Leaders in Technology scholarship will be selected twice per year (Spring and Fall semesters), with one award of $2,500 to a college or university student and two awards of $1,000 to high school seniors.
To learn more about the Future Leaders in Technology scholarship, please visit www.virtasant.com/scholarship/