Apple's $40 Million HBCU Scholarship Program Includes a 12-Week Summer Internship
The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has partnered with Apple to present the Apple HBCU Scholars Program. Exceptional students currently attending HBCUs with a minimum GPA of 3.0 are invited to apply. However, they must be working towards earning a Bachelor's degree, Master’s degree, or a Ph.D.
Chosen Scholars will partake in a 12-week summer internship and will receive a need-based scholarship award to be applied to the academic year directly following the internship period.
Each scholar will have an Apple mentor throughout their experience, have an opportunity to develop key skills, improve their resumes, and help launch their careers through hands-on experience earned at one of the top tech companies in the world.
This highly competitive program has opportunities for students in a variety of disciplines. The selection process purposes to assess critical soft skills that enable success in their program, together with technical abilities. We are looking for individuals with analytical abilities, the ability to articulate ideas, the ability to learn new ideas, outstanding verbal and written communication skills, and more.
Applicants must be highly motivated, convincing and straightforward, focused on results, team players, and must dominate sound judgment and critical thinking skills.
The scholarship award is for up to $25,000, and applications are continuously being accepted.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...