Davis Scholarship For Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)
Willma H. Davis has partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to establish a scholarship to encourage minority female students to pursue a future career in the STEM fields. Candidates must be classified as sophomore, junior, or senior in the Fall and attend a UNCF-member institution. Preference will be given to students from Massachusetts, although all eligible students are encouraged to apply.
Completed applications include a most recent transcript (unofficial accepted), an essay of at least 400 words, an unmet financial need (verified with school upon final selection), and a reference form.
To be eligible, applicants must:
* Be a female undergraduate student enrolled at a UNCF member school;
* Have a 3.0 GPA or higher;
* Be majoring in a STEM Field (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics);
* Hold a classification of college sophomore, college junior, or college senior in Fall 2020; and
* Be full-time enrolled students at a UNCF-member school.
The deadline for this scholarship program is in June, and the award amount is up to $5,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...