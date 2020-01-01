Davis Scholarship For Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)

Willma H. Davis STEM scholarship recipient

Willma H. Davis has partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to establish a scholarship to encourage minority female students to pursue a future career in the STEM fields. Candidates must be classified as sophomore, junior, or senior in the Fall and attend a UNCF-member institution. Preference will be given to students from Massachusetts, although all eligible students are encouraged to apply.
Completed applications include a most recent transcript (unofficial accepted), an essay of at least 400 words, an unmet financial need (verified with school upon final selection), and a reference form.

To be eligible, applicants must:

* Be a female undergraduate student enrolled at a UNCF member school;

* Have a 3.0 GPA or higher;

* Be majoring in a STEM Field (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics);

* Hold a classification of college sophomore, college junior, or college senior in Fall 2020; and

* Be full-time enrolled students at a UNCF-member school.

The deadline for this scholarship program is in June, and the award amount is up to $5,000.

Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...