Foot Locker/ United Negro College Fund Scholarship Program
Continuing in its efforts to serve in the community, Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. has partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to fund this scholarship program for students attending a UNCF member college or university during the fall of the current year. All Undergraduate classifications (freshman, sophomore, juniors and seniors) will be considered.
High School seniors are eligible for consideration provided they are attending one of the 37 UNCF member colleges or universities this coming fall 2020. A UNCF member school will appear in the drop down options during the application process. If you are not planning to be enrolled in one of those particular schools in the upcoming semester, you are ineligible for consideration.
Completed application packages include: transcript, essay, and one letter of recommendation from a faculty member, employer or other community member familiar with your academic performance. All information will be submitted in the appropriate section of the online application.
The deadline for this scholarship program is in MAY, and the award amount is up to $5,000.
