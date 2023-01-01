Chevrolet "Discover the Unexpected" Scholarship Program For HBCU Students
Chevrolet, which produces more than 10 million vehicles ever year, has partnered with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) to give HBCU students in good academic standing scholarships that can help them pay for tuition and books. All students can apply, but the program is specifically seeking journalism and communications students.
Using NNPA’s professional resources, and the All-New 2019 Chevrolet Blazer’s innovative technology, DTU Fellows will share stories that shatter perceptions, jump-start their journalism careers, and encourage us all to Discover the Unexpected.
A choice group of NNPA Publishers, Editors, and a Media Spokesperson will monitor and evaluate completed NNPA Fellowship applications and select finalists.
The requirements needed to apply include:
* A completed application
* A resume with GPA and references
* Writing and professional work samples
* A video submission
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is in MAY, and the award amount is $10,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...