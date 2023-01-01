Thurgood Marshall College Fund/ FedEx Scholarship For HBCU Students
FedEx, one of the largest delivery services company in the world, has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to help provided much-needed scholarship awards to students who are attending HBCUs and PBIs. The program is one of the many ways that FedEx demonstrates their company commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Selected applicants will receive a one-year scholarship for the upcoming academic school year, used to cover the costs of tuition and fees, on-campus room and board and required textbooks bought from member schools. The funds are applied in the fall and spring semesters.
Eligibility requirements:
* Be enrolled as a full-time student at one of TMCF’s 47 member-schools
* Open to business and logistics majors only
* Current GPA 3.0 or higher
* Exhibit financial need
* Demonstrate leadership abilities through a variety of measures
* Be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident with valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551
Applicants must submit the following documents for consideration:
* A Resume
* Student Aid Report (received from filing FAFSA)
* Most recent college transcript (official or unofficial)
* A recommendation from a current school professor or faculty member (must be completed online by recommender)
* An essay responding to a provided question
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in MARCH, and the award amount is up to $8,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...