$20K Scholarships From the Coca-Cola Scholars Program (Only 150 Students Are Selected!)
Coca-Cola, the largest beverage company in the world, has launched a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors who can demonstrate their ability to lead and serve their communities. Students are also expected to be able to demonstrate a level of commitment to making a significant impact at their school and society in general.
150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected and rewarded a $20,000 scholarship each year.
Applicants must be:
* A current high school (or home-schooled) student attending a school in the U.S. (or select DoD schools) who will graduate in the 2018-2019 academic school year
* A U.S. Citizen, U.S. National, U.S. Permanent Resident, Refugees, Asylees, Cuban-Haitian Entrants, or Humanitarian Parolees - based on the standards utilized by U.S. Department of Education for Federal Financial Aid eligibility
* Must receive a high school diploma during the current academic year
* Planning to pursue a degree at an accredited U.S. post-secondary institution
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation endures to bring better to the world through investment in exceptional high school students who are devoted to leadership, service, and action that supportively affects others. For more than a quarter of a century, Coke Scholars have refreshed the world. These extraordinary students have filled society’s coffers with bolder action, more amazing technology, bigger advancements, healthier futures, and exponential possibility.
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in OCTOBER, and the award amount is usually $20,000.
Click Here For More Details and/or to Apply...