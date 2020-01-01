OneUnited Bank's Annual "I Got Bank" Youth Financial Literacy Contest
OneUnited Bank is the country's largest Black-owned bank. Every year, they sponsor a financial literacy contest for children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old. Students are required to write a 250-word essay and submit a unique art project in PDF format. Every year, ten winners of the competition receive a $1,000 savings account.
The essay and art project must address what the student learned from the book “I Got Bank!” (or from another financial literacy book available), and how to use what they've learned in your life or the life of your family.
Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of "I Got Bank!" wrote the book when she realized there weren't any books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. "We've seen our financial literacy efforts increase awareness through the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack movement... We are celebrating the #Kings and #Queens in our community who are focusing on our treasure!"
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in AUGUST, and the award amount is usually $1,000.
