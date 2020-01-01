COVID-19 HBCU Emergency Fund
The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has created an emergency fund for HBCU students that offers students' short-term and long-term costs due to the sudden closure of college and universities across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds can be used to cover expenses related to relocation, food, and shelter. Funds may also be used for students who need financial assistance to gain to technology that can help them support their online education. This includes the purchase of cell phones with hot spots that allow internet access, and laptops and tablets that enable access to e-textbooks.
To dispurse the funds, the organization is working with various HBCU foundations to properly identify and help students that can demonstrate these types of needs. Emergency funds have already been sent to many foundations to disburse directly to the students as needed.
This scholarship opportunity does not currently have a deadline, and the award amount VARIES according to the student's need.
For more details and/or to apply, please contact:
emergency@tmcf.org