Geraldine Matilda Hill Williams/ United Negro College Fund Scholarship
The life of Geraldine Hill Williams, a community servant from Brooklyn, New York, is being celebrated by means of a scholarship program in name sponsored by the United Negro College Fund. Williams was as a social worker for child welfare for three decades until her retirement in 1995.
Williams was a greaduate of Bennett College, a Historically Black college and university located in Greensboro, NC. She received many awards from her alma mata over the years, and even served as President of the New York City chapter quite some time.
The scholarship is open to juniors who are already enrolled as students at Bennett College. The scholarship is need-based, and is renewable for two years.
Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPW, must be current sophomores, and must be able to demonstration financial need. In addition, all students must submit transcripts, references, a completed essay, and an online application.
The deadline to apply for this scholarship is usually in APRIL, and the award amount is up to $5,000.
Click Here to Learn More and/or to Apply...