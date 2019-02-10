Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Program
The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) Scholarship program addresses the financial needs of college students and provides extensive, hands-on mentoring and support services. Once chosen from a national, selective application process, Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars receive a generous four-year grant to attend the undergraduate school of their choice and enroll in JRF’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success Curriculum”.
This four-year program guides JRF Scholars to effectively navigate their college environments, explore career options, develop leadership skills, and embrace a commitment to service. The program also promotes the values and character traits embodied in the heroic life of the Foundation’s namesake, encouraging Scholars to positively impact the lives of others.
The JRF scholarship is awarded to outstanding high school graduates who plan to earn a baccalaureate degree from an accredited, four-year college or university. Additional fellowships are given to JRF Scholars to pursue opportunities to work and study abroad.
Scholars are also financially sponsored to attend JRF’s annual four-day “Mentoring and Leadership Conference” in New York City as well as other regional events throughout the year.
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in FEBRUARY, and the scholarship amount is up to $30,000 (over four years).
For more details and/or to apply, visit:
www.jackierobinson.org/apply/