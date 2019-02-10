Rapper Nas is Promoting This $10 Million HBCU Scholarship Program
Hip-hop artist Nas has teamed up with Hennessy and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to promote the Hennessy Fellows Program, an unprecedented $10 million scholarship initiative that will award high-achieving graduate students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with curated corporate development experiences, as well as financial assistance.
Experiences include online training forums, an immersive boot camp, and networking opportunities to enhance the exchange of ideas and provide direct exposure to interrelated corporate, social and economic systems.
Students with at least four semesters of coursework remaining prior to graduating, currently enrolled at an HBCU with a minimum GPA of 3.25, and who has leadership experience, strong ethical and moral character, academic excellence, and cultural awareness are encouraged to apply.
The deadline for this scholarship is usually in DECEMBER, and the scholarship award amount is up to $20,000.
For more details and/or to apply, visit:
https://www.tmcf.org/our-programs/career-preparation/tmcf-hennessy-fellows-program/how-to-apply